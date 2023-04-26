Ethereum (ETH) Price Tops $1,863.40

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. During the last week, Ethereum has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $1,863.40 or 0.06579808 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a total market cap of $224.36 billion and approximately $14.34 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00060614 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00038320 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00018861 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00018660 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006654 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,404,793 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

