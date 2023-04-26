Euler Price Hits $2.71 on Exchanges (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. During the last week, Euler has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Euler token can currently be purchased for $2.71 or 0.00009549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Euler has a market cap of $45.11 million and $939,008.73 worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Euler Token Profile

Euler was first traded on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Euler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

