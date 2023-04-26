EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.59-2.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $644-652 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $643.26 million.

EVTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded EVERTEC from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EVERTEC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE EVTC traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $31.72. The stock had a trading volume of 226,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,874. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. EVERTEC has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $41.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.96.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). EVERTEC had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $161.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.51 million. On average, analysts forecast that EVERTEC will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.71%.

In other news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 15,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $515,562.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,879.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 15,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $515,562.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,879.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 27,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $974,009.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

