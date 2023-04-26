Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $57.00

Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 57 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 58.49 ($0.73), with a volume of 15366 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59 ($0.74).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.50) price target on shares of Everyman Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 72.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 82.74. The firm has a market cap of £53.33 million, a PE ratio of -1,475.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.97.

Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of cinemas in the United Kingdom. It operates a network of 36 venues with 119 screens under the Everyman brand. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group plc in October 2013.

