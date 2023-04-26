Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Shares Down 5%

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN – Get Rating) was down 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 136,440 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 54,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Excellon Resources Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.98.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

Further Reading

