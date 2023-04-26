Express (NYSE:EXPR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Express Price Performance

Shares of EXPR stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.99. Express has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06.

Get Express alerts:

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $514.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.68 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 15.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Express will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Express

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Express by 57.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Express by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Express by 4.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 308,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 13,984 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Express during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Express during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 48.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.