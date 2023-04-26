Express (NYSE:EXPR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.
Express Price Performance
Shares of EXPR stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.99. Express has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06.
Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $514.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.68 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 15.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Express will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Express
Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Express (EXPR)
- United Parcel Service Delivers A Warning To The Market
- Pulte Homes Is Hosting The Better, More Profitable Open House
- Virios Therapeutics Up 75% on Fibromyalgia Phase 3 Proposal
- A Top Is In For McDonald’s Corporation Stock
- Strong Demand Makes Cleveland-Cliffs an Undervalued Mid-Cap
Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.