Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Federal Signal has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years. Federal Signal has a payout ratio of 13.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Federal Signal to earn $2.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.4%.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal Stock Performance

NYSE:FSS traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.25. 42,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.08. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $31.86 and a 1 year high of $58.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Institutional Trading of Federal Signal

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Federal Signal by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSS. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Sidoti lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.