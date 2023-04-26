Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Acquired by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes makes up 2.5% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Federated Hermes worth $6,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 310.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 158.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.42.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Shares of FHI stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.97. 85,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,825. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.88. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $373.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.41 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 16.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 40.60%.

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In related news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $38,799.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,579.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $38,799.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,579.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $388,578.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,036,979.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,417 shares of company stock valued at $833,461 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Featured Articles

