Ferguson Shapiro LLC Increases Stake in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 351,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the period. VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF comprises about 8.0% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF were worth $11,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DURA. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $363,000.

VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DURA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.41. The stock had a trading volume of 19,776 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.29. The stock has a market cap of $95.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.78.

About VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (DURA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US firms that are screened for dividend yield, financial health, and valuation. DURA was launched on Oct 30, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

