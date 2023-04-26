Ferguson Shapiro LLC Purchases 1,732 Shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:AAPD)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:AAPD – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares accounts for approximately 0.2% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ferguson Shapiro LLC owned about 1.13% of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $433,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $952,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $410,000.

Shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.91. 77,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,229. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.91. Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $31.59.

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (AAPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPD was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

