F&G Annuities & Life (FG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $623.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect F&G Annuities & Life to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FG opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. F&G Annuities & Life has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.46.

In other news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 414,695 shares in the company, valued at $7,402,305.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt purchased 12,000 shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $214,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,402,305.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher O. Blunt purchased 15,000 shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,571,982.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

