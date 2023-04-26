F&G Annuities & Life (FG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd.
F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $623.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect F&G Annuities & Life to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
F&G Annuities & Life Price Performance
NYSE:FG opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. F&G Annuities & Life has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.46.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000.
About F&G Annuities & Life
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on F&G Annuities & Life (FG)
- Microsoft Crushes; Get Excited
- Here’s Why Google’s Report Is Just Good Enough
- Soft Guidance Shouldn’t Take the Shine Off Enphase Energy Stock
- It May Finally Be Time To Buy 3M
- Should Verizon Be In Your Income Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for F&G Annuities & Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&G Annuities & Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.