Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Shares Purchased by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF makes up about 1.1% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,314,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,121,000 after buying an additional 145,574 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 160,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 15,709 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,107 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 74,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 245.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 51,355 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCOM traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.61. 23,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a one year low of $29.70 and a one year high of $41.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.57 and its 200-day moving average is $33.80.

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

