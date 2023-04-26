Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 731,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,040 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Full Sail Capital LLC owned about 1.39% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $69,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.48. The company had a trading volume of 107,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.74 and its 200-day moving average is $102.06. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.19 and a fifty-two week high of $115.78.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

