Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO) Shares Up 0.2%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $22.65. 17,110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 20,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.40.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.3094 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

