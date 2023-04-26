FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Shares Down 1.2%

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.05. 1,005 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 1,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.
FIH Mobile Stock Down 1.2 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.07.
About FIH Mobile
FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and trades handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services.
