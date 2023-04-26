Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Financial 15 Split Stock Down 0.4 %

FTN traded down C$0.04 on Wednesday, hitting C$9.20. The company had a trading volume of 128,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,482. Financial 15 Split has a 52-week low of C$8.30 and a 52-week high of C$11.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$322.92 million, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.81, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

About Financial 15 Split

Financial 15 Split Corp. is an close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc It is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States and Canada. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. Financial 15 Split Corp.

