Financial Comparison: enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) versus Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) and enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.3% of Stevanato Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.1% of enVVeno Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of enVVeno Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Stevanato Group and enVVeno Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stevanato Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 enVVeno Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Stevanato Group presently has a consensus price target of €29.00 ($32.22), suggesting a potential upside of 13.24%. Given Stevanato Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stevanato Group is more favorable than enVVeno Medical.

This table compares Stevanato Group and enVVeno Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stevanato Group 14.49% 15.53% 9.28% enVVeno Medical N/A -55.04% -51.59%

Volatility and Risk

Stevanato Group has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, enVVeno Medical has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stevanato Group and enVVeno Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stevanato Group $1.04 billion 7.30 $150.51 million €0.56 ($0.62) 45.73 enVVeno Medical N/A N/A -$24.67 million ($2.58) -1.51

Stevanato Group has higher revenue and earnings than enVVeno Medical. enVVeno Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stevanato Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Stevanato Group beats enVVeno Medical on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Piombino Dese, Italy. Stevanato Group S.p.A. operates as a subsidiary of Stevanato Holding S.R.L.

About enVVeno Medical

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI). Deep venous CVI occurs when valves inside of the deep veins of the leg become damaged, resulting in insufficient blood being returned to the heart. The malfunctioning vein valves cause blood to flow backwards (reflux) and pool in the lower leg, increasing the pressure within the veins of the leg (venous hypertension). In the most severe cases, CVI can lead to venous ulcers (open skin sores) that become chronic and difficult to heal. The VenoValve is implanted in the femoral vein and works as a replacement venous valve, designed to reduce reflux and venous hypertension, and to restore proper directional blood flow back to the heart. With severe deep venous CVI impacting an estimated 2.4 million people in the U.S., who have no effective treatment options, the VenoValve has received Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and is currently being evaluated in the SAVVE U.S. clinical trial.



