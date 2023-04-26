Financial Contrast: Reed’s (REED) vs. The Competition

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “Bottled & canned soft drinks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Reed’s to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Reed’s has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reed’s’ peers have a beta of 0.27, meaning that their average share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Reed's alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.8% of Reed’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.9% of Reed’s shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reed’s -36.23% -12,036.32% -59.55% Reed’s Competitors -2.15% -1,083.54% -1.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Reed’s and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Reed’s and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reed’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Reed’s Competitors 107 536 968 68 2.59

As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies have a potential upside of 5.78%. Given Reed’s’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Reed’s has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Reed’s and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Reed’s $53.04 million -$19.22 million -0.33 Reed’s Competitors $6.94 billion $444.42 million 18.83

Reed’s’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Reed’s. Reed’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Reed’s peers beat Reed’s on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Reed’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reed’s, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.