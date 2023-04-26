Financial Contrast: Südzucker (OTCMKTS:SUEZY) versus Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Rating) and Südzucker (OTCMKTS:SUEZY – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Nestlé and Südzucker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nestlé N/A N/A N/A Südzucker N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Nestlé pays an annual dividend of $2.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Südzucker pays an annual dividend of C$0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Nestlé pays out 72.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Südzucker pays out -714.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Südzucker is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nestlé 0 0 1 0 3.00 Südzucker 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nestlé and Südzucker, as reported by MarketBeat.

Nestlé presently has a consensus price target of $120.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.88%. Südzucker has a consensus price target of C$14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 95.80%. Given Südzucker’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Südzucker is more favorable than Nestlé.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nestlé and Südzucker’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nestlé N/A N/A N/A $2.98 42.81 Südzucker N/A N/A N/A C($0.02) -301.04

Südzucker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nestlé, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.2% of Nestlé shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nestlé beats Südzucker on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health, and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply, and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods, and cereals. The company products portfolio includes baby food, water, cereals, chocolate and confectionery, coffee, culinary, chilled, and frozen food, dairy, drinks, food service, healthcare nutrition, ice cream, and petcare. It operates through the following segments: Zone North America (NA), Zone Europe (EUR), Zone AOA, Zone LATAM, Zone GC, Nespresso, and Nestlé Health Science. The company was founded by Henri Nestlé in 1866 and is headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland.

About Südzucker

Südzucker AG engages in the production and distribution of sugar and related products. It operates through the following segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment offers production and refinement of sugar, as well as includes the agriculture, animal feed, and beet cultivation divisions. The Special Products segment is composed of specialty ingredients for food, feed, pharmaceuticals, and non-food applications as well as deep-frozen, chilled, starch, and special starch products. The CropEnergies segment produces bioethanol for the fuel sector, protein-based food and animal feed, as well as liquid carbon dioxide. The Starch segment supplies starch and renewable ethanol for food and non-food sectors. The Fruit segment is involved in fruit preparation and supplies products such as fruit juice concentrates for the beverage, dairy, pastry, and ice cream industry. The company was founded on April 26, 1926 and is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany.

