First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) versus First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Critical Comparison

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) and First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

First Business Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. First Financial Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Business Financial Services pays out 19.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial Bankshares pays out 42.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Business Financial Services has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years and First Financial Bankshares has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. First Business Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares First Business Financial Services and First Financial Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Business Financial Services 27.09% 17.01% 1.44% First Financial Bankshares 39.69% 18.12% 1.77%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Business Financial Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Financial Bankshares 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for First Business Financial Services and First Financial Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

First Business Financial Services currently has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.16%. First Financial Bankshares has a consensus target price of $34.13, indicating a potential upside of 20.16%. Given First Business Financial Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Business Financial Services is more favorable than First Financial Bankshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.1% of First Business Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of First Financial Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of First Business Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of First Financial Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

First Business Financial Services has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Bankshares has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Business Financial Services and First Financial Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Business Financial Services $150.80 million 1.56 $40.86 million $4.74 5.93 First Financial Bankshares $564.52 million 7.14 $234.48 million $1.61 17.55

First Financial Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than First Business Financial Services. First Business Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Financial Bankshares beats First Business Financial Services on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

