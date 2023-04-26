First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Up 2.7 %

First Commonwealth Financial stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.22. The stock had a trading volume of 257,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,210. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.95. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $16.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.02.

First Commonwealth Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Insider Activity at First Commonwealth Financial

Institutional Trading of First Commonwealth Financial

In other news, Director Ray T. Charley acquired 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $50,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 325,074 shares in the company, valued at $4,177,200.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Ray T. Charley acquired 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $50,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 325,074 shares in the company, valued at $4,177,200.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO T Michael Price acquired 13,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.87 per share, with a total value of $183,250.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 321,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,462,755.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 21,112 shares of company stock valued at $286,405 over the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 14.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,284,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,471,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 50.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 35,836 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 11.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 8,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. The firm is also involved in providing trust and wealth management services and offers insurance products. The company was founded on November 15, 1982 and is headquartered in Indiana, PA.

