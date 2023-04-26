First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.
First Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance
FGBIP traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $19.75. 202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761. First Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $28.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.76.
About First Guaranty Bancshares
