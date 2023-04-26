First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance

FGBIP traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $19.75. 202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761. First Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $28.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.76.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

