Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.80% from the company’s current price.

FISV has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.25.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,482,832. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.22. The company has a market cap of $74.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,440 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in Fiserv by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.