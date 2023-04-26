Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DFP)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,636. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.31.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.
