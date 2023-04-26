Flare Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $473.73 Million (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. In the last week, Flare has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. Flare has a market cap of $473.73 million and $7.04 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Flare

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 14,640,449,076 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official website is flare.network.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 14,640,449,076.856115 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.03208212 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $5,692,552.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

