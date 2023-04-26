FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Short Interest Update

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 90.5% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Stock Performance
ASET stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $30.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.66. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $34.26. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 million, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.84.
FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund
FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Company Profile
The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.
