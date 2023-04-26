FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Short Interest Update

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 90.5% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Stock Performance

ASET stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $30.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.66. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $34.26. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 million, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.84.

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 219.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 194.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 4,562.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 41,243 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000.

The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.

