Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $146,223.73

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Frax Price Index Share token can now be bought for approximately $2.20 or 0.00007381 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Frax Price Index Share has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. Frax Price Index Share has a market capitalization of $38.74 million and $146,223.73 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Frax Price Index Share

Frax Price Index Share’s genesis date was April 9th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,630,235 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Price Index Share is app.frax.finance.

Buying and Selling Frax Price Index Share

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

