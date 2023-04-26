Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0673 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Freehold Royalties Price Performance

Freehold Royalties stock opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.62. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $13.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. is a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

