Freelancer Limited (ASX:FLN) Insider Robert (Matt) Barrie Buys 236,584 Shares

Freelancer Limited (ASX:FLN – Get Rating) insider Robert (Matt) Barrie acquired 236,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$52,048.48 ($34,931.87).

Robert (Matt) Barrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 23rd, Robert (Matt) Barrie acquired 230,000 shares of Freelancer stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$50,600.00 ($33,959.73).

On Tuesday, March 21st, Robert (Matt) Barrie purchased 29,023 shares of Freelancer stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$6,385.06 ($4,285.28).

On Monday, March 13th, Robert (Matt) Barrie purchased 65,990 shares of Freelancer stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$15,177.70 ($10,186.38).

On Thursday, February 23rd, Robert (Matt) Barrie purchased 578,181 shares of Freelancer stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$127,199.82 ($85,369.01).

Freelancer Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.11.

About Freelancer

Freelancer Limited operates a freelancing and crowdsourcing marketplace in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Online Marketplace and Online Payment Services. Its marketplace allows employers to hire freelancers in areas, such as software development, writing, data entry and design, engineering, sciences, sales and marketing, and accounting and legal services.

