Friedman Industries, Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Friedman Industries has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

Friedman Industries Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FRD opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99. Friedman Industries has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Friedman Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:FRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $111.86 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRD. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Friedman Industries by 15.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Friedman Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Friedman Industries by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Friedman Industries by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. 26.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on FRD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Friedman Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Friedman Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Friedman Industries

(Get Rating)

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.