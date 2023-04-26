Front Barnett Associates LLC Lowers Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Front Barnett Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 3.0% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $23,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 108.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Citigroup increased their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Accenture Price Performance

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $271.98. 1,061,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,381,175. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $322.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.67.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Accenture Company Profile

Get Rating

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

