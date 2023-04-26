Front Barnett Associates LLC Sells 23,360 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Front Barnett Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,360 shares during the quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $6,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000.

BATS:VUSB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.28. 470,973 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.13 and a 200 day moving average of $49.04.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

