FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN) Stock Price Down 0.1%

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.16 and last traded at $20.27. 13,945 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.78.

Get FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Institutional Trading of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Get Rating) by 235.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,570 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.