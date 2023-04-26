Full Sail Capital LLC Acquires 5,931 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 2.8% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $29,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $5.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $373.54. 260,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,563. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $391.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.10. The stock has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

