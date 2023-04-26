Full Sail Capital LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Full Sail Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after buying an additional 4,746,312 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after buying an additional 1,229,595 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after buying an additional 2,568,971 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,339,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,075,000 after buying an additional 142,535 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,435,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,536,000 after buying an additional 338,628 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IVV traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $406.51. 2,270,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,208,851. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $434.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $404.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.49.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.