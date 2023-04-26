Full Sail Capital LLC Has $3.55 Million Holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Full Sail Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,235 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC owned 0.12% of BancFirst worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BancFirst by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in BancFirst by 0.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in BancFirst by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in BancFirst by 16.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in BancFirst by 67.7% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of BancFirst from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

In related news, EVP Dennis L. Brand purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.75 per share, for a total transaction of $368,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,728,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other BancFirst news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $210,772.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dennis L. Brand purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.75 per share, for a total transaction of $368,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,728,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.91. 103,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.04 and its 200 day moving average is $89.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.06. BancFirst Co. has a one year low of $70.76 and a one year high of $118.07.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. BancFirst had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 16.09%. On average, research analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.73%.

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

