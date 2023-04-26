Full Sail Capital LLC Has $36.14 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Full Sail Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 623,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,664 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $36,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 21,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 32,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 38,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,909.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:GSEW traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $59.08. 17,547 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.36.

About Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

