Full Sail Capital LLC Has $8.98 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Full Sail Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 177,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,557 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $8,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIDU. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Shares of FIDU traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $50.94. 57,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.14 million, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.45. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $54.78.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

