Full Sail Capital LLC Purchases 4,190 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 146.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Trading Down 4.5 %

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other NextEra Energy news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,466,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,542,315. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.89. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $150.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

