Full Sail Capital LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Full Sail Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,580 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $16,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,650,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,962,533,000 after purchasing an additional 948,844 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,469,000 after buying an additional 6,127,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,847,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,923,000 after buying an additional 610,473 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,965,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,097,000 after buying an additional 820,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 12,060,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,902,000 after buying an additional 102,403 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $99.78. 2,117,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,198,419. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.05. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

