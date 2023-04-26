Future Fund Active ETF (NYSEARCA:FFND) Stock Price Up 0.3%

The Future Fund Active ETF (NYSEARCA:FFND – Get Rating) shares rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.75 and last traded at $16.62. Approximately 6,418 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 3,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.56.
Future Fund Active ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.30.
About Future Fund Active ETF
The Future Fund Active ETF (FFND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks long-term capital growth from an actively managed fund of US-listed stocks that benefit from emerging secular trends driven by technological, social and environmental changes.
