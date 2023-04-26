FY2023 EPS Estimates for DHT Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of DHT in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $1.35 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.36. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for DHT’s current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.42 million. DHT had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

DHT Stock Down 4.4 %

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DHT from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

DHT stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of -0.19. DHT has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.67.

Institutional Trading of DHT

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 405,562 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in DHT in the 3rd quarter valued at $883,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in DHT by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 46,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in DHT in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DHT in the 4th quarter valued at $582,000. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHT Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.01%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

