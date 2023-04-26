FY2023 EPS Estimates for Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Raised by Analyst

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Metro in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $4.31 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.30. The consensus estimate for Metro’s current full-year earnings is $4.26 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metro’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRU. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Metro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Metro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$77.78.

Metro Stock Performance

Metro stock opened at C$76.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$72.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$73.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of C$17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.02. Metro has a fifty-two week low of C$65.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$78.90.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.56 billion. Metro had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 13.28%.

Metro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Metro’s payout ratio is 32.35%.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries.

