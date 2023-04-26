FY2023 EPS Estimates for OceanFirst Financial Corp. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OceanFirst Financial in a report issued on Monday, April 24th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.70. The consensus estimate for OceanFirst Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.54. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $24.93. The company has a market cap of $915.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Steven James Tsimbinos bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.12 per share, with a total value of $44,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy acquired 3,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.93 per share, for a total transaction of $79,890.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,890.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven James Tsimbinos acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.12 per share, with a total value of $44,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,643 shares of company stock valued at $146,121. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OceanFirst Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 115,464.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,677,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $354,388,000 after acquiring an additional 16,662,651 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,352,445 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $49,990,000 after purchasing an additional 724,377 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298,741 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,209,000 after purchasing an additional 496,857 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $10,416,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,027 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $118,365,000 after purchasing an additional 457,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.