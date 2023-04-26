FY2024 Earnings Forecast for LightPath Technologies, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:LPTH)

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LightPath Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 20th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for LightPath Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 11.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LightPath Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ LPTH opened at $1.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $50.22 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35. LightPath Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 31,930 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 62.0% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 195,018 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 73.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 38,316 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

