FY2024 EPS Estimates for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Lowered by KeyCorp

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cirrus Logic in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 23rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $4.68 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.33. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cirrus Logic’s current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Cirrus Logic Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $84.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.18. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $61.94 and a 12-month high of $111.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $590.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $249,682.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $249,682.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 29,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $3,079,567.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,027.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,447,489 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.