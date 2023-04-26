FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Icosavax, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Icosavax in a report released on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.07. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Icosavax’s current full-year earnings is ($2.47) per share.

Icosavax Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of ICVX opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average is $6.56. Icosavax has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $16.45.

In other news, CEO Adam K. Simpson sold 7,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $80,239.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,041 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,488.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Cassia Cearley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $38,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,814.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam K. Simpson sold 7,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $80,239.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,488.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,295 shares of company stock valued at $343,396 in the last quarter. Insiders own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Icosavax by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Icosavax by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 7,883 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Icosavax by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 25,741 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Icosavax by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 9,182 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Icosavax by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 10,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

