G999 Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, G999 has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $434.52 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00060463 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00037812 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00018935 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000252 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006680 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001190 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

