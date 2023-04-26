Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Declares Dividend of $0.01

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0113 per share on Friday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

Gafisa Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GFASY opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00. Gafisa has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $9.09.

About Gafisa

Gafisa SA engages in the construction, development, and selling of residential properties. It operates through Gafisa and Gafisa Propriedades segments. The Gafisa segment include luxury and middle-income projects in Brazil, except Rio de Janeiro, Gafisa Rio. The Gafisa Propriedades segment comprises management of own and third-party real estate properties.

