Galxe (GAL) Hits Market Capitalization of $114.35 Million

Galxe (GAL) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 26th. In the last seven days, Galxe has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One Galxe token can currently be bought for approximately $1.77 or 0.00005958 BTC on major exchanges. Galxe has a market cap of $114.35 million and approximately $13.23 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Galxe

Galxe’s genesis date was May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,474,999 tokens. The official website for Galxe is galxe.com. The official message board for Galxe is blog.galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Galxe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a decentralized credential data network aiming to create an open and collaborative ecosystem. The Galxe ecosystem uses the GAL token as a governance token, payment token, and incentive mechanism. The GAL token is used for voting and governance in the Galxe DAO, to pay for application module fees, to pay for Galxe Oracle Engine and Galxe Credential API, and to curate digital credentials. The bonding curve system is used to signal a credential data set’s value, and curators can purchase stakes of a credential data set using GAL tokens, which will result in a revenue stream that will be split between credential stake holders pro-rata.”

